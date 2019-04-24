Report: Wilmington is one of the cleanest cities in the country

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Go ahead and take a deep breath of fresh air! Wilmington has been ranked 13th for cleanest year-round particle pollution.

The American Lung Association’s 2019 “State of the Air” report says North Carolina has improved rankings for the nation’s most widespread air pollutants.

- Advertisement -

Having zero unhealthy air days, Wilmington ranked on all three cleanest cities lists that include ozone, short-term, and year-round particle pollution in the 20th annual report.

Learn more here about city rankings, as well as air quality across North Carolina and the nation, in the 2019 “State of the Air” report.