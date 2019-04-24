Sheriff’s office search for missing New Hanover County teen

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teen.

Sheriff’s office says Arli Noemi Bamaca Hernandez​, 15, was reported missing Wednesday.

She was last seen at 5140 Carolina Beach Road, according to NHSO.

She is 5’4″ and weighs around 130 pounds. Arli has brown eyes and long brown hair. Deputies say she was last seen wearing black shirt, light blue pants, and red high-top Vans sneakers.

She attends Wilmington Early College.

If you know any information, contact NHSO.