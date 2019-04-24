Sherwin-Williams gives Blue Ribbon Commission a makeover

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 25 gallons of paint can go a long way. Sherwin-Williams has donated its paint and workers time to the Wilmington Blue Ribbon Commission (BRC) in honor of National Painting Week.

Every year, Sherwin-Williams associates give back by refreshing local spaces, to celebrate the power of paint and color. This year, the Hemenway Community Center, where the Wilmington BRC is located, is receiving this makeover.

Program Director Genna Wirth says, before the makeover, the BRC’s appearance was rather dreary.

“It just didn’t look really like a community center where people could come and have an enjoyable experience and so they came in and allowed us to pick the colors, personalize it to what we thought the community would want to see and they have a team come in they set everything up ahead of time and were able to paint the walls and give it a really refreshing look,” Wirth said.

The Blue Ribbon Commission works to stop youth violence.

Wirth says that the new look will create a more inviting environment for the community.