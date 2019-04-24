Watch the first trailer for locally shot ‘Swamp Thing’ series

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — Get ready to dive into the swamp.

The first trailer for DC Universe’s locally shot series “Swamp Thing” has been released and it’s pretty much nightmare fuel.

The 90-second teaser doesn’t offer much in terms of dialogue, but does offer a first look at footage from the show and depicts the rapid spread of a swamp-borne virus, a lot of screaming and an overall sense of horror lingering over the Louisiana town in which it is based. Near the end, some local residents may recognize the massive explosion that was filmed at Greenfield Lake last November.

The trailer comes a week after news that producer Warner Bros. Television cut the episode order of the series from 13 episodes to 10. Sources close to the series say the decision was made for creative reasons and is not indicative of dissatisfaction with the performance of the DC Universe streaming service, on which “Swamp Thing” exclusively premiere May 31.

