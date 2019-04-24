You can spend the night in this giant potato

(CNN) — This six ton potato is actually an Airbnb you can rent out.

The hotel is just southeast of Boise, Idaho’s capital and fittingly, right in a the middle of a field.

It has one bed, one bath, AC, heating and an indoor fireplace.

Steel, plaster, and concrete were used to create this unique vacation spot.

Before being converted to a hotel, it had been traveling across the country since 2012 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Idaho Potato Commission.

The potato hotel officially opens for booking in late May at $200/per night.

You can find reservation details for the potato room here.