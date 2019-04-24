YWCA Lower Cape Fear to join national effort against racism

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Eliminating racism and empowering women is the mission of the YWCA Lower Cape Fear and Thursday they will participate in a national event with 450 sites across the US.

The 9th Annual Stand Against Racism is Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

In past years, it was held at the YWCA and the federal courthouse in downtown Wilmington.

This year it will be held at the 1898 Memorial at Third and Davis streets.

The theme this year is “No Hate. No Fear. Immigrant Justice Is Racial Justice.” Organizers say the event will offer something for everyone.

“People can expect a variety of activities, and so what we’re going to do is have people do spoken word,” CEO Charrise Hart said. “We’re going to hear from a variety of other women of color leaders in our community. We’re going to have snow cones, we’re going to have food trucks, and we’re also going to have a march.”

More than 250 people are expected to attend.

Organizers say law enforcement will be present to ensure the safety of those participating.

