Adults gather to channel their inner wizard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science held their Museum After Dark: Wizarding event Thursday night.

The event allowed adults to come out and turn back time to channel their inner wizard.

Wizards then competed in a variety of activities such as learning how to make potions, wizard hats, levitation tricks, and they even got to compete in Quidditch challenges with the UNCW Quidditch team.

Cape Fear Museum Education Manager Amy Thornton explained how tonight’s event worked. “As visitors arrived tonight, we sorted people into their own museum wizarding houses. As people have gone through the event they have earned house points and put them on the house cup behind me,” said Thornton.

The house that had the most house points by the end of the night would be victorious in Thursday nights event and prove that they are true wizards.