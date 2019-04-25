Blue Bell releases Cookie Cake Ice Cream for limited time

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Cookies and ice cream have always been a match made in dessert heaven, and Blue Bell must know it.

Cookie Cake is the creamery’s newest flavor. It hits store shelves Thursday in half gallon and pint sizes.

Blue Bell says the ice cream is chock-full of chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

This flavor will be available for a limited time only.