Cape Fear Community College showcases their skills in construction for the public

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College hopes to build a bright future for students considering a career in the construction field.

Students at the North Campus showcased their skills on Thursday to educate rising freshmen and the public who may be considering a career in the construction industry.

- Advertisement -

Librado Hernandez and John Gonzalez explained that there are a ton of benefits to choosing the trade path, and there will always be a need for construction workers.

“After we were affected by Hurricane Florence we’ve gotten a lot of work,” Hernandez said. “There’s still places that have not been touched and you know there’s a bunch of houses that have been affected by the hurricane.”

“An investment in trades is an investment in the community,” Gonzalez added. “It’s a very sound career. It’s very honest and a very honorable career to choose.”

Students explained that in addition to being sound and honest, it’s also a very secure field.