CDC warns about dangerous ‘Kissing Bug’ spreading north into Carolinas

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/WSOC) — An insect that bites people around the mouth and could be deadly is making its way farther north, including the Carolinas.

It’s called the “Kissing Bug” and doctors call it a silent killer.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said while it sucks your blood, it defecates, which leaves behind a parasite that can lead to the potentially deadly chagas disease.

Last year, the CDC warned the bugs were moving from Central and South America and had been reported as far north as Pennsylvania, including both North and South Carolina.

Doctors said symptoms typically include severe redness and itching, but can be as serious as irregular heartbeats that can cause sudden death, problems with digestion, and an increased chance of having a stroke.

Officials said most people only experience minor symptoms.

The CDC said homeowners should remove trash, wood, and rock piles from around their home and clear out any bird or animal nests.