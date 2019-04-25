Colors of Spring Luncheon grows awareness and funds for Lower Cape Fear Hospice

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — About 150 people dressed up in their spring finery for the Colors of Spring Luncheon in Whiteville to benefit Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

They arrived to a sea of green at the Vineland Station. All of the plants were sold with proceeds benefiting the Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

WWAY’s Donna Gregory emceed the event.

Attendees bid on silent auction items and heard from author and renowned horticulturist Mark Weathington, Director of the JC Raulston Arboretum at NCSU.

An attendee said more people would get involved in supporting hospice if they knew how to deal with death and dying.

“This gives us a new perspective, because it is inevitable,” Barbara Powell said. “We are going to pass away one day and this is a type of program that helps us to deal with this from a spiritual as well as an emotional point of view.”

Powell says her brother died of lung cancer, and hospice helped him feel comfortable in his final days.

She says hospice helps people witness their loves ones transition from this life to the next with a feeling of hope for the future.