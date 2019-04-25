Diamond Hawks snap six-game skid with win over Campbell

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– UNCW baseball snapped their six game losing streak on Wednesday night at Brooks field, with a 3-1 win over the Campbell Camels. The Seahawks swept the season series with Campbell, improving their record to now (21-22) on the year.

It was a big night offensively for Jackson Meadows out of the lead off spot. The junior collected three hits and stole two bases to lead the charge at the plate for the Seahawks.

The bullpen was key for UNCW in the win. They allowed just one run on two hits in six innings of work. Nick Bruno picked up his first win of the year in relief. He threw two scoreless innings and struck out three.

The Seahawks will jump back into conference play this weekend in Charleston. UNCW and the Cougars will play a three-game series, game one on Friday night is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.