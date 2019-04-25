North Carolina city takes step to change fair name

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina city council has taken an initial step in changing the name of a fair after protests that it was offensive.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe told members of the Fair Planning Committee on Wednesday that the city council decided the Dixie Classic Fair name must change, although no formal vote has been taken.

Some fair committee members objected to a news release about the name change that city officials wanted to send out Wednesday, saying it appeared to portray the panel as pushing for the change.

That news release said the committee will be soliciting suggestions for a new name, which would go into effect in 2020.

Last month, Winston-Salem removed a Confederate statue from downtown.