Pender High School receives Commissioner’s Cup honor

BURGAW, NC (WWAY)– The Pender High School athletic department has had success on the field this past year, but now they are being recognized for their work off of it.

This week the North Carolina High School Athletics Association honored Pender High with the Commissioner’s Cup award. The award is given out to schools for their work in the community during a time of need.

The Patriots were awarded for their work during and after Hurricane Florence to help out the surrounding area. The award is nothing new for Pender High School , the Patriots have received the award four out of the past five years.

There were seven other high schools across the state that received the honor as well.