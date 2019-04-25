School administrator reportedly drew on boy’s head with marker over dress code issue

PEARLAND, TX (KTRK) — An administrator at a Texas junior high school is facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with a marker.

The administrator reportedly told seventh-grader Juelz Trice his haircut did not adhere with the dress code, and told him he would face discipline unless he allowed the shape of the hair carving to be filled in with a marker.

- Advertisement -

“He came over and said, ‘You have two options: You can either go to (in-school suspension) or color it in,'” said Trice. “Everyone was coming up to me. It was like the talk of the school that day and the day after.”

Trice’s parents said they were never notified and didn’t know something was wrong until their son told them after school.

“When it first happened, I was very upset because I didn’t find out until after he got off the bus and he got into the car and said, ‘Look what they did to my head,'” recalled Trice’s mother, Angela Washington.

Related Article: Family claims IHOP discriminated against son born without arms

Read more here.