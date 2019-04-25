State Hazmat team called to fuel leak from crash in Brunswick Co.

Leland (WWAY) — Emergency management officials in Brunswick County are waiting for Hazmat crews to help clean up a fuel leak from a crash this morning.

Officials said the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. between a semi-truck and a Toyota 4-Runner off of US 74 West near Exit 5 to I-140.

The details of the accident are still being investigated. Leland fire department said they do not know what caused the accident, or who hit whom.

“There were injuries in the passenger vehicle. The truck driver is fine, but we don’t know the extent of injuries,” said James Lancaster, Batallion Chief, Town of Leland. “There was an ambulance here…however I don’t know what paramedics decided to do.”

Lancaster said, at some point, the 4-Runner struck one of the fuel tanks of the 18-wheeler causing an unknown amount of diesel fuel to leak. Emergency management, as well as, members of the state emergency management in Raleigh have been alerted. The hazmat team is on its way to take care of the situation. Leland officials say they do not have the amount of resources for a fuel leak of that size.

The clean up is said to take a couple hours but it is unlikely to cause the road to be blocked.

“As far as we are on the side of the highway it is highly unlikely that they’ll block the whole road. It’s relatively safer for folks to pass around,” said Lancaster.