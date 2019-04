BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The circus is coming to town! The Lewis and Clark Circus will be at Lu Mil Vineyard in Elizabethtown Thursday evening.

Lu Mil Vineyard is located at 438 Suggs-Taylor Road.

- Advertisement -

The family friendly event offers show times at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets at the gate are $15  for adults and $6 for kids.

The circus will head to Jacksonville Friday.