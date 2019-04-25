The Flats on Front to add 270+ apartments on Wilmington’s northern riverfront

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to move closer to downtown Wilmington, there may be a place for you.

Officials celebrated the groundbreaking of The Flats on Front Thursday morning.

The new apartment complex will include 273 units that are just feet away from the riverfront.

Wilmington Downtown Incorporated Ed Wolverton says the complex will also have a saltwater pool and outdoor terrace.

Wolverton says this is part of the city’s plan to make downtown Wilmington a main attraction.

“We’ve been using a long-term strategy of adding more people living in downtown as a way to generate more people that can come on a frequent basis to the shops, and the restaurants, and the attractions that are already built in here,” Wolverton said.

Flats on Front hopes to have the first units open by May 2020.

They say the entire complex should be finished by 2021.

Construction started in January for the Pier 33 apartments. That apartment complex will overlook the Cape Fear River, and have 286 units plus retail on the ground floor.