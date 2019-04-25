Three Seahawks earn All-CAA women’s golf honors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Phu Khine and Thao My Nguyen helped lead UNCW women’s golf to the CAA Championship and now they can add another award to that list. On Wednesday, Khine was named to the All-CAA first team. Her fantastic freshman season also earned her the CAA Rookie of the Year for women’s golf.

Her junior teammate, Thao My Nguyen was selected to the All-CAA second team for her play on the links. While their head coach Cindy Ho was named the CAA Coach of the Year after leading UNCW to another team title. It is Ho’s sixth time being named a conference coach of the year recipient.

UNCW will now take their talents on the road for the NCAA tournament. The Seahawks were selected to compete in the Norman, Oklahoma Regional. The regional will be held May 6-8, at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.