Tickets on sale for Carolina Hurricanes second round

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Tickets for the second round of the NHL Playoffs go on sale at noon Thursday.

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in double overtime Wednesday night.

The team has a short turnaround before playing their first second round game against the Islanders on Friday at 7 p.m. in New York.

Game 1: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at Barclays Center

Game 2: Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m. at Barclays Center

Game 3: Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena

Game 4: Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena

*Game 5: Sunday, May 5 at Barclays Center

*Game 6: Tuesday, May 7 at PNC Arena

*Game 7: Wednesday, May 8 at Barclays Center

*If necessary