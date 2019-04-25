VIDEO: Woman accused of hitting Uber twice, assaulting passenger

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say a Wilmington Uber driver was hit not once, but twice. The passenger was then reportedly assaulted and the suspect accused of doing all that now has warrants out for her arrest.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 23-year-old Rozalyn Moore faces multiple charges.

- Advertisement -

Police say Moore backed into an Uber car, which was transporting 4 riders, while sitting at a stop sign at the intersection of Second and Princess streets around 11 p.m. on April 12.

They say Moore spoke with the Uber driver, who said he was calling the police.



She then allegedly assaulted an Uber passengers, who was recording the incident.

Moore got back in her car and drove off after hitting the Uber car a second time.

She is charged with hit and run leaving the scene with property damage, improper backing and simple assault.

If you know where she is, contact Wilmington Police.