10th annual Touch-a-Truck event rolling into Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Junior League of Wilmington President Sasha Kammer and Vice President of Fund Development Janison Dillon sat down with WWAY’s Amanda Fitzpatrick to talk about their 10th annual Touch-A-Truck event.

Touch-A-Truck is meant to be be an educational community event. Children can see and touch heavy machinery and meet the people who build, protect and serve the Wilmington community.

The 10th annual Touch-A-Truck event is being held Sunday April 28th from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at The Pointe at Barclay. Tickets for the event are $6 a person or $20 for a four pack.

For more information you can visit their website.