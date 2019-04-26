19 places where you can take your unwanted medications Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To encourage the proper disposal of unwanted medications, New Hanover Regional Medical Center is partnering with regional healthcare, law enforcement, and education and safety organizations to hold a medication disposal event in six counties Saturday.

19 locations in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Onslow, Bladen and Duplin counties are scheduled to accept all medications and syringes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Medications can be prescription, over-the-counter, vitamins or herbal. You are asked to keep medications in original containers. Syringes and other sharps will be accepted.

New Hanover County

NHRMC Medical Mall, 2243 S. 17th St., Wilmington

NHRMC ExpressCare, 510 Carolina Bay Drive, Wilmington

NHRMC Atlantic SurgiCenter, 9104 Market St., Wilmington

Carolina Beach Police Department, 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach

New Hanover County Senior Resource Center, 2222 S. College Rd., Wilmington

UNCW Police Department, 5126 Lionfish Drive, Wilmington

New Hanover Medical Group – Myrtle Grove, 5145 S. College Road, Wilmington

MedNorth Health Center, 925 N. Fourth St., Wilmington

Brunswick County

NHRMC Health & Diagnostics Brunswick Forest, 1333 S. Dickenson Dr., Leland

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, 240 Hospital Dr. NE, Bolivia

Related Article: NBA legend Michael Jordan returns home to give back to storm victims

Pender County

Pender Memorial Hospital, 507 E. Freemont St., Burgaw

Island Family Medicine, 2540 N.C. 210 East, Surf City

Village Pharmacy of Hampstead, Inc., 14057 US-17 #100, Hampstead

Black River Health Services, Inc., 4811 N.C. 50, Maple Hill

Onslow County

Onslow Memorial Hospital, 317 Western Blvd., Jacksonville

Bladen County

Anderson Drug Store, 206 South Poplar St., Elizabethtown

Clarkton Drug, 80 East Green St., Clarkton

Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 102 Main St., Bladenboro

Duplin County

Vidant Duplin Hospital, 401 N. Main, St., Kenansville

For those who cannot attend the event, permanent drop boxes are available in many locations in Southeastern NC for residents to safely dispose of unwanted medications. No needles or biohazard materials are accepted in the drop boxes. To find a location, visit https://www.nhrmc.org/medication-disposal