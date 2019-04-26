19 places where you can take your unwanted medications Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To encourage the proper disposal of unwanted medications, New Hanover Regional Medical Center is partnering with regional healthcare, law enforcement, and education and safety organizations to hold a medication disposal event in six counties Saturday.
19 locations in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Onslow, Bladen and Duplin counties are scheduled to accept all medications and syringes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Medications can be prescription, over-the-counter, vitamins or herbal. You are asked to keep medications in original containers. Syringes and other sharps will be accepted.
New Hanover County
NHRMC Medical Mall, 2243 S. 17th St., Wilmington
NHRMC ExpressCare, 510 Carolina Bay Drive, Wilmington
NHRMC Atlantic SurgiCenter, 9104 Market St., Wilmington
Carolina Beach Police Department, 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach
New Hanover County Senior Resource Center, 2222 S. College Rd., Wilmington
UNCW Police Department, 5126 Lionfish Drive, Wilmington
New Hanover Medical Group – Myrtle Grove, 5145 S. College Road, Wilmington
MedNorth Health Center, 925 N. Fourth St., Wilmington
Brunswick County
NHRMC Health & Diagnostics Brunswick Forest, 1333 S. Dickenson Dr., Leland
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, 240 Hospital Dr. NE, Bolivia
Pender County
Pender Memorial Hospital, 507 E. Freemont St., Burgaw
Island Family Medicine, 2540 N.C. 210 East, Surf City
Village Pharmacy of Hampstead, Inc., 14057 US-17 #100, Hampstead
Black River Health Services, Inc., 4811 N.C. 50, Maple Hill
Onslow County
Onslow Memorial Hospital, 317 Western Blvd., Jacksonville
Bladen County
Anderson Drug Store, 206 South Poplar St., Elizabethtown
Clarkton Drug, 80 East Green St., Clarkton
Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 102 Main St., Bladenboro
Duplin County
Vidant Duplin Hospital, 401 N. Main, St., Kenansville
For those who cannot attend the event, permanent drop boxes are available in many locations in Southeastern NC for residents to safely dispose of unwanted medications. No needles or biohazard materials are accepted in the drop boxes. To find a location, visit https://www.nhrmc.org/medication-disposal