Apple watch lost at sea still works 6 months later

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA (KTLA) — In most cases salt water and technology do not mix, but for one California man who thought he lost his Apple watch in the ocean, the salt was not match.

After Robert Bainter lost his Apple watch body surfing in Huntington Beach, he was surprised by the condition of it when it was finally returned to him six months later!

“This thing has been my good luck charm. I would use it quite often to show the surf and how fast you were going. It would even show you where you were on the beach,” Bainter said.

Then one day while he was ripping up the waves, his watch went missing in the ocean.

“A huge wave came and you know, I was loving it, rode it. It was great,” Bainter said. “And then I pick up my arm and like ‘Oh My God.’ What just happened?”

Bainter said he spent an hour looking for his watch and then used Apple’s Find My IPhone app to turn on lost mode.

