Big inning sparks New Hanover’s rally on the baseball diamond against Topsail

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover baseball team needed a rally to beat Topsail on Thursday night and they did just that. The Wildcats scored seven runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to beat the Pirates in comeback fashion, 7-5.

Josh McFann was solid on the mound for Topsail as he worked through five scoreless innings, but ran into trouble in the bottom of the 6th. New Hanover took full advantage in the inning tacking on seven runs to take their first and only lead of the game.

The win improves the Wildcats record to now (18-1, 12-0). Topsail will be back in action on Monday against Coastal Christian, New Hanover will host Ashley in huge conference game on Tuesday night at Buck Hardee field.