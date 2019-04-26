Black Caucus once again demands justice for man killed by police

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Two weeks ago, the Attorney General’s office announced no charges would be filed against a state trooper who killed a man in January. Now one group believes it is up to the community to demand justice for Brandon Webster.

Members of the National Black Leadership Caucus took to Mulberry Park in Shallotte on Friday, to rally for justice. Webster was shot and killed by trooper Scott Collins during a traffic stop on New Year’s Day.

“The police department is becoming the R. Kelly of the legal system. Meaning they’re committing crimes on tape, and still, no justice is being served,” said Black Leadership Caucus Executive Coordinator Josiah Bennetone.

Video released by the attorney general’s Office shows what happened during that traffic stop on January 1.

On April 12th, Attorney General Josh Stein’s office announced no charges would be filed against Trooper Collins, because he had reason to fear his life was in danger. The Black Leadership Caucus disagrees.

“He drove towards the cop, but he didn’t drove in a path that would actually injure or strike the cop,” Bennetone said. “Because if that’s the case, and you’re driving towards me, and you’re going to hit me, then if I shoot you, what is going to stop you from hitting me if I continue to drive?”

At the rally, members of the caucus encouraged anyone who supports Webster to sign a petition, and to contact the attorney general’s office, and the governor’s office.

“This was somebody’s son, somebody’s brother, somebody’s father, somebody’s cousin, somebody’s friend. And his life had merit. And black lives do matter,” said Sonya Patrick, New Hanover County Representative of the North Carolina Black Leadership Caucus.

Member’s of Webster’s family were at the rally, but say their attorney advised them not to speak.