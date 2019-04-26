Boy getting praise for filling potholes in neighborhood

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI (WZZM) — Monte Scott took it upon himself to start fixing the roads in his neighborhood.

“I don’t want nobody from out of town to come and say that’s a bad community or you shouldn’t go there,” says Scott. It’s that attitude which drove the sixth grader to fix around 30 potholes.

On Wednesday his hard work was rewarded by a visit from neighbors and the Mayor. He’s already gotten letters and cards filled with gift cards and presents from as far as Canada and Florida.

“Monte seems like a very mature young man for his age, the truth is that few adults would have done what he did,” reads one letter from an asphalt company in Miami.

“It is my hope that this money will show him that people will respect him and like him and that sometimes you are rewarded for doing great things.” reads another letter from California.

