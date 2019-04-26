Brunswick Town Historic Site will reopen after eight months

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Florence showed the Brunswick Town Museum in Winnabow no mercy.

Every road access to the museum was completely flooded, which led to an alligator infestation, but after eight months the museum will finally reopen Saturday to the public at 9 a.m.

The site manager, Jim McKee said that although there is still a lot of work to do, a ton of progress has been made.

“The long road to recovery is not completed but we will be able to open up to the public,” McKee said. “It’ll just be the museum and the lobby. These are the only two rooms that have floors and looking around you’ll see we have no ceilings. The rest of the building doesn’t have floors but we will be able to start fully giving back to the community once again.”

McKee explained that he and his staff are beyond relieved that things will soon be back to normal.