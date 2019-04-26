FINAL CHAPTER: Myrtle Grove Library closes for last time

MYRTLE GROVE, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County’s Myrtle Grove Library Branch has closed its doors for the final time.

The library officially closed at 5 p.m. Friday.

It will be replaced by Pine Valley Library, which will open May 6 at 3802 South College Road in Wilmington.

The new facility will be better equipped with parking, books, computers and other resources.

In the interim, New Hanover County Public Libraries encourage us to visit the other locations at Pleasure Island, Northeast Regional, and Main.

“We are really looking forward to opening the Pine Valley Branch, which is going to be a community hub for children, youth and adults,” said New Hanover County Public Library Director Harry Tuchmayer. “During our week of transition, I encourage customers to visit one of our other libraries for books, resources, computer access, children’s activities, and much more.”

Learn more about Pine Valley Library at Library.NHCgov.com.