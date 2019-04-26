MDA Muscle Walk of Wilmington raising money and awareness

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Muscular Dystrophy Association is bringing strength to life for kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

The MDA Muscle Walk is a way for families and friends to come together to raise awareness and funds for muscle-debilitating diseases that weaken muscle strength and mobility.

This year’s walk includes a celebratory lap and 3K route designed for participants of all ages and abilities, including a wheelchair and equipment-friendly course.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Smith Creek Park located at 633 Shenandoah St. on April 27.

For more information watch the video above.