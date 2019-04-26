NC officer released from hospital more than 3 months after shooting

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The Raleigh police officer who was shot multiple times in January has been released from the hospital.

Raleigh Police Department said Charles Ainsworth was released from the hospital Friday morning.

We are pleased to report that @raleighpolice Officer Charles Ainsworth was released from the hospital this morning. We appreciate the immense outpouring of love, support, well wishes, and words of encouragement from the community. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) April 26, 2019

Ainsworth had been hospitalized since Jan. 9.

Four people have been charged in connection to the shooting. Cedric Kearney, 24, is accused of being the shooter. The other three suspects are connected to Kearney and charged with various crimes that lead up to Ainsworth approaching Kearney before the shooting.