NC officer released from hospital more than 3 months after shooting

Officer Charles Ainsworth (Photo: Raleigh Police)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The Raleigh police officer who was shot multiple times in January has been released from the hospital.

Raleigh Police Department said Charles Ainsworth was released from the hospital Friday morning.

Ainsworth had been hospitalized since Jan. 9.

Four people have been charged in connection to the shooting. Cedric Kearney, 24, is accused of being the shooter. The other three suspects are connected to Kearney and charged with various crimes that lead up to Ainsworth approaching Kearney before the shooting.

