NC woman charged with lying about kidney cancer apologizes

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC (WFMY) — It’s been two days since 21-year-old Hannah Hume was charged with faking kidney cancer to get money.

“It’s been horrible,” Hume says. “I hate that I dragged my family in it but no one should go after them, they should come to me.”

- Advertisement -

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says Hume was charged Tuesday with Felony Attempting to Obtain Property by False Pretense. Court documents say she lied about having kidney cancer and even asked a motorcycle club to set up a benefit for her. The Smokin Soul’s Motorcycle Riding Club had a benefit planned for June when they got a tip she might be faking it.

“I don’t understand why people want to fake something like that,” explains Big Dawg, the group’s founder.

Big Dawg says he talked with Hume at the Sheriff’s Office this week and says he didn’t have any sympathy. We asked Hume what message she had for the group.

Related Article: Coworkers donate sick days after teacher battling cancer runs out

Read more here.