Pine Knoll Shores to distribute drink koozies, bookmarks detailing beach safety

PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC (WNCT) — Emergency personnel in the town of Pine Knoll Shores said the amount of water rescues this early in the season is high.

To prevent future accidents the town is bringing back a 2017 safety effort. In the next couple of weeks, drink koozies and bookmarks will be distributed to visitors and locals.

- Advertisement -

The bright green drink koozies illustrate how to escape a rip current and the bookmarks signify what each color flag means.

“The black is closed, we don’t want anyone in the water. Red we really don’t want anyone in the water. It’s a high warning. Yellow is moderate and that’s a good day to go out and green which we don’t find much is calm seas,” describes Chad Mann, captain of the town of Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department.

So far this season the town of PKS has had one water rescue. At this time beach towns do not have lifeguards so it is advised to swim at your own discretion.

Related Article: Seven family members rescued from rip currents in Emerald Isle

Read more here.