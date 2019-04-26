School: Date of student who died in Emerald Isle surf not allowed at prom

WAKE FOREST, NC (WNCN) — Most kids can’t wait for their senior prom, but Ian Lewis’ family will never get to see that day. The teen drowned in Emerald Isle last week.

His date is pushing to go in his honor, but Wake Forest High School said no.

Lewis’ date, Emilie Boyd, goes to Rolesville High School. The WFHS prom is on Saturday and Boyd still wanted to go in honor of Lewis, but the school district told her she couldn’t attend. Boyd said she’s accepted the decision, but still doesn’t think it’s right.

Lewis and Boyd were best friends. Lewis even “promposed” to Boyd in the middle of his soccer game.

“They did everything together,” said Rolesville senior Kelsie Buffaloe. “This happened a week ago. Students are hurting. They just want to carry out his memory and finish out what he planned.”

Boyd did not want to go on camera, but CBS 17 did speak with her on the phone. She wanted to go to Lewis’ prom to celebrate his life. Boyd said the school told her she could not have the tickets because they were under Lewis’ name. Boyd and Lewis’ family reached out to the school district and they decided Boyd could not attend.

