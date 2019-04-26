Students hope 3D crosswalk encourages drivers to stop

MEDFORD, MA (CBS Boston) — It’s a crosswalk that makes you stop and think, with the emphasis on the “stop.” The 3D crosswalk at a Medford school appears to rise up off the street. It’s a safety idea hatched by two elementary students.

The multi-dimensional message is simple: slow down. “I love it. It looks amazing. Exactly how I pictured it and more,” says 10-year-old Isa, a 4th grader at the Brooks Elementary School in Medford.

She’s talking about an amazing illusion, painted on the driveway of her school. It appears to pop right up at you.

“When you’re walking across you can tell it’s painted, but what we hope is, when you’re driving down, you’ll see it as 3D, three dimensional. So it looks real,” she says.

And that will encourage drivers leaving the school to stop.

The unique crosswalk is the brainchild of Isa and her friend, Eric. They wanted to do something when Eric’s brother had a close call with a car. “We were thinking of a way we could do something to help make the street safer,” Isa says.

