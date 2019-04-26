Treatment center already at capacity as it hosts ribbon cutting on expansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the current opioid epidemic, the Wilmington Treatment Center continues to expand.

They held a grand opening Friday for a new facility they say they have needed for a while.

- Advertisement -

The new building on reflections loop is nothing short of state of the art equipped with new offices, living quarters, recreational activities and even a therapeutic music studio.

Clinical Director Lauren Vick says this new facility will provide a more productive experience for everyone.

“Being able to provide the best patient care for our patients, being able to offer services to more patients our bed capacity now is 188, and so being able to offer services to 188 patients as opposed to 96 when we used to be able to do that is amazing,” Vick said.

Vick says all 188 beds are full.

Wilmington Treatment Center offers help for alcohol, heroin, opioids and other drug use.