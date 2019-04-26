Two men busted on drug charges at Whiteville home

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested after a three-month-long investigation.

The sheriff’s office says investigators made undercover heroin purchases from 30-year-old Andrew Johnson of Whiteville.

While investigators executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home in the 100 block of Greenfield Estates Road, they reportedly saw 28-year-old Kenyarta Smith, of Whiteville, flushing cocaine down a toilet.

CCSO says they found cocaine, heroin, MDPV, and guns in the home.

Johnson faces eight felony charges. He is in jail under a $3.1 million secured bond.

Smith is in jail under a $50,000 secured bond.