UNCW Softball returns to Wilmington for final homestand

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– UNCW softball last played a home game on April 1st against Drexel. Since then, the Seahawks have played eight straight road games and went 2-6.

UNCW will return to Wilmington this weekend to take on the Hofstra Pride in CAA play. The Seahawks are tied with Hostra and Townson in the conference standings at (6-9). This weekend will be the final time UNCW takes the field at home this season and they know it will be important.

- Advertisement -

“It is our last chance on our field,” says Seahawk senior Haley Lenderman. “The emotions are going to running high and I think those emotions will help us kick some butt.”

Last season the Seahawks made the conference tournament, but were swept by the Pride on the road. This time around UNCW will get a crack at Hofstra on their home diamond.

“The ball is in our court the next two weekends to make the conference tournament,”said UNCW head coach Kristy Norton. “We have to play well and when you have to well play it’s nice to be on your home field.”

The three game series will get underway on Saturday afternoon with a double-header at 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.