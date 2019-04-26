Wilmington man arrested after argument with girlfriend leads to shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is accused of firing several shots toward his girlfriend after the couple got into an argument.

Wilmington Police say they arrested Lavanda Mondrel Kenon, 42, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by strangulation, and discharge firearm occupied property/serious injury, and parole violation.

- Advertisement -

Police say on April 10, officers responded to the 2200 block of Morgan Street around 8:45 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they met with the victim, Kenon’s girlfriend. According to police, Kenon and the victim were arguing when it became physical. As she tried to run away, Kenon followed and allegedly fired several shots toward the victim.

She was not hurt, but the home was damaged.

Related Article: Kidnapping suspect kept Wisconsin girl under bed

Kenon is in the New Hanover County jail under a $100,000 bond.