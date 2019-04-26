Wilmington PD needs help identifying hit-and-run suspects

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are asking for your help in identifying two men involved in a hit-and-run that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Wilmington PD says officers responded to the Scotchman at 2902 Carolina Beach Road on April 10 where the suspect driver, in a blue Ford F150, backed into a Honda Civic in the parking lot and then drove off. The crash reportedly caused $3,500 in damage.

The suspect driver is described as a late 30s, early 40s Hispanic man.

A passenger was also reportedly in the truck at the time and police are trying to identify him too.

WPD says no one was in the victim’s car.

Anyone with information should contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.