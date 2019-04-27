9th annual Carolina Cup takes over Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– There will be over 500 competitors taking part in the 9th annual Carolina Cup paddle board races this weekend at Wrightsville Beach.

The event will start and end at the Blockade Runner Resort. All eyes will be on the Graveyard course, which is a 13.1 mile race. 2018 Champions Michael Booth and Sonni Honscheid are back in the Cape Fear to defend their course titles. The Graveyard race is for only the most skilled racers in the ocean and flat water. There will also be races for those just beginning the sport.

“We have a tremendous amount of amateurs that just love the community feel that the sport brings,” says Race Director Mark Schmidt. “It lends itself to the people that are attracted to water sports.”

It is not all races though. The Carolina Cup has a little something for everyone with; clinics, vendors, and entertainment. The even will run through Sunday on Wrightsville beach.