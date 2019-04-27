All paws on deck for the Inaugural Surf Dog Experience

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Most dogs like playing fetch, cuddling and tummy rubs but apparently some like to surf as well!

Saturday afternoon, Ocean Cure and Surf Dog Experience invited Cape Fear residents and their four legged friends to Carolina Beach for a day of fun in the surf.

Pups of all sizes and breeds got to make a splash.

Jay Carrillo with Ocean Events USA LLC said that this is a unique experience.

“It’s never been done as a sanctioned event before on the east coast,” Carrillo said. “The town of Carolina Beach is very dog friendly so it was like the perfect place to do this,” Carrillo said.

Carillo explained that while their sponsors who made this event happen do national business, they are all located in Carolina Beach.