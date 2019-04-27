Laney’s Eric Brown is coaching through tragedy to help others

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Somethings are bigger than sports. That is the case for Laney’s head baseball coach Eric Brown. Brown and his wife Lindsey lost their first child Brooklyn back in December, when she was just 22 weeks along.

It will be a pain that sticks with coach Brown forever. It went from a time of joy to a time of sorrow that was felt by Brown’s family and the team.

“Going from that high to a drastic low was easily the toughest thing I’ve ever gone through in my life,”says Brown.

It was something that Brown shared with his team from the get go. The Buccaneer players were there when they found out they were expecting and when they got the dreaded news. They came together as a team to support their coach and his family.

“He has always been a really tough guy and I think that hit him hard,”said Laney junior Brooks Byers. “He never says do anything for him , do it for each other, but we definitely did a lot of it for him.”

Coach Brown and the Buccaneer family will now do something to give back to those families who are experiencing the same things he went through.

On Saturday, Laney will take on Purnell Swett for a fundraiser game in Brooklyn’s memory. The baseball team will be fundraising for the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation to go toward the Betty H. Cameron Women & Children’s Hospital. The team and coaches will be wearing special jersey’s and helmet decals in honor of coach Brown’s late daughter.

“There is definitely going to be some emotions tomorrow,”said Laney senior Chase Hall. “Knowing that I get to play for him, is going to be a great feeling.”

Brown knows his daughter would have been the biggest Buccaneer supporter there is.

“She would of very much been apart of this with these guys as anybody else,”said Brown. “These guys would have loved her as their own.”

The game will start at 2:00 p.m. at Laney High School on Saturday.