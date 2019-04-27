Motorcyclists cruise across the Cape Fear supporting active law enforcement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two hundred and fifty motorcyclists cruised across the Cape Fear to support injured and fallen law enforcement. From Wilmington to Shallotte, the bikers traveled over 40 miles on Saturday morning.

The North Carolina Blue Knights Chapter XVII, a group of active and retired law enforcement, hosted the 6th annual “Officer Down Ride” to support those who protect us. Chapter President Jeff Tripp says this group actively supports charities while promoting safety and positive images for motorcyclists.

- Advertisement -

“We ride from Carolina Coast Harley Davidson in Wilmington down to Beach House Harley Davidson in Shallotte,” Tripp said. “We take a route through Brunswick County. We don’t just ride straight down Highway 17.”

The funds raised will support any injured active officer in Pender, New Hanover or Brunswick counties or families of any killed in the line of duty.

The Blue Knights is an international organization of about 650 local chapters and 19,500 members including active and retired local, state and federal law enforcement officers that enjoy riding motorcycles.