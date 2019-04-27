NCAA and UNCW athletics celebrate first build for ‘4 on 15’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Back in early February, Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director, Steve Spain, said that the “‘4 on 15’ project was the largest groundbreaking that he had witnessed to date.”

Saturday morning, National Collegiate Athletic Association, UNCW and Habitat celebrated the first build.

The NCAA donated $2.5 million for the next five years for the four houses.

Amy Dunham, the Managing Director of Strategic Communications for the NCAA said that being a national organization, she and her team felt the need to be responsive to the whole country, not just Indianapolis.

“We partnered with them back in December and we’re now taking a look at where our money and our efforts can do the most good,” Dunham said. “As we looked across the country, what we heard back from Habitat International was that Wilmington was a community that could really use our help so we’re glad to be here and doing our part.”