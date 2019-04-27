Second half surge leads Hoggard girls lacrosse past rival Ashley

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– It was a instant classic on Friday night, when Ashley and Hoggard girls lacrosse met on the field. The Eagles had a shot to send the game to overtime with just seconds remaining , but it bounced off the post to give the Vikings the 9-8 win.

Hoggard led the game at the break 5-4, but Ashley came out on fire in the second half. The Eagles scored three unanswered goals to make it 7-5 , but the Vikings outscored them 4-1 the rest of the way to claim the conference championship.

That was the final game of the regular season for teams in the Mideastern Conference. Ashley and Hoggard will now wait to see where they land when the State tournament brackets are announced.