Sheriff: Shooting at California synagogue leaves injuries

UPDATE: A 19-year-old man in custody. 1 dead 3 injured.

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego has left people injured but the extent is unclear.

San Diego County sheriff’s office also said Saturday on Twitter that a man has been detained in connection with the shooting at the Chabad of Poway.

A handful of police cars were parked outside the synagogue in the city of Poway, just over 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of San Diego. Crime tape surrounded the street in front of the building.

Officials say deputies were called just before 11:30 a.m.

The shooting came on the last day of Passover and exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people.

A truck driver who authorities say expressed hatred of Jews has been charged in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. He’s pleaded not guilty to the Oct. 27 rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue.