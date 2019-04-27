Volunteers clean up former railroad as first step of ‘Rails to Trails’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of volunteers started their Saturday cleaning up the Port City. Each year, Cape Fear Realtors finds ways to serve the community for their Action Day. This year’s efforts focused on the “Rails to Trails” project in downtown Wilmington.

Wilmington Chamber of Commerce’s “Work on Wilmington” volunteers and realtors collaborated on the clean up effort. Volunteers picked up trash and pulled weeds along the the former railroad site extending from 3rd Street to 5th Street. This clean is the first step towards creating a new space for public recreation in the city.

“Trails to Rails is a very important part of our community,” Realtor Don Harris said. “Hopefully, the City Council is going to use it for walkways, pedestrians, and bicyclists. It’s an opportunity that many cities do not have.”

Harris says realtors are a vibrant part of the economic development in the community. He says they are just as passionate about keeping the city clean as the people they attract to move here.