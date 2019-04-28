Crews battle forest fire in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A reported forest fire burned at least 25 acres in Leland over the weekend, according to the Northwest Fire Department.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s office says the call came in around 6:20 Sunday evening for a fire near 2199 Maco Road.

According to a member of the Northwest Fire Department at the scene, the fire started Saturday. Crews thought they had it put out, but but it started up again Sunday.

The North Carolina Forest Service had planes in the air dropping water on the fire.

We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.