Messiah Lutheran Church teaches kids the rules of the road for a good cause

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some are still hurting and even homeless from Florence. Messiah Lutheran Church is doing everything they can to put an end to it with events like their “Inaugural Trike-A-Thon.”

Kids ages five and below collected pledges and rode fearlessly for the homeless on trikes, bikes and even strollers.

Next, the League of American Bicyclists demonstrated safety checks to teach kids the rules of the road from a bikers’ perspective.

All proceeds were donated to the Good Shepherd Center.

Connie Asero, the church’s special event organizer explained why they put this together.

“Since our community pulled together so well after Hurricane Florence, we decided that we would offer families another opportunity to come out and help the cause,” Asero said. “Raise funds for the homeless, let their kids have a good time and learn some stuff about safety.”

Asero is pleased with this year’s turnout, but expects it to snowball even more for next year’s.